Though difficult, S’pore hoping for progress in reducing carbon emissions at COP28: PM Lee

ABU DHABI – The Republic is hoping for the upcoming climate summit to make substantial progress to drive down greenhouse gas emissions and the extent of global warming but thinks it will be “very difficult”, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday.

Singapore will do what it can at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) to contribute to the process of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C, added PM Lee, noting that Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will be co-facilitating negotiations on mitigation.

For the conferences in 2021 and 2022, Ms Fu had co-facilitated ministerial consultations on issues relating to carbon markets, or Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

PM Lee was speaking to the Singapore media towards the end of his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was asked to comment on how easy or difficult both countries’ energy transition will be.

Dubai is hosting COP28, which will be held from Nov 30 to Dec 12.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Lee and his delegation visited the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), where they were briefed by the company’s group chief executive and COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber on the future of the UAE’s energy transition plans.

The Emirates’ fielding of an oil chief as president-designate has been criticised by climate advocates due to concerns about conflict of interest.

PM Lee said: “I told my host this morning at Adnoc, ‘You are born blessed with natural petrochemical, petroleum and gas resources, and you have to prepare for decarbonisation. It is going to be very hard because your whole economic structure will have to change.’”

The Middle East powerhouse is a major oil and gas exporter, and in early October, Adnoc awarded US$16.9 billion (S$23.2 billion) contracts to build a major gas project near Abu Dhabi.

The oil company’s position has been to continue enabling gas self-sufficiency for the UAE, grow its export capacity and support global energy security.

The Emirates was also the first Middle East nation to commit to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The country aims to be a leading producer of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031, with around 70 per cent of the emerging fuel made through renewable energy.

PM Lee added: “The question is, what happens if the world really decarbonises and there is no market for oil and gas? Or you are not allowed to sell oil and gas? And then what does the country do, whose valuable energy resources are in the ground and can’t be monetised? Will they accept it? What is fair to them?

“How do you come to an agreement which they will accept, and which is workable?”

PM Lee said that the future of traditional fuel in a decarbonising world has to be discussed at COP28 and future climate meetings.