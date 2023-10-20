Parliament to have full discussion of Israeli-Palestinian conflict in early November: PM Lee

RIYADH - Parliament will have a full discussion of Singapore’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict when it next sits at the beginning of November, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

A lot of questions have been filed in Parliament, he told Singapore reporters in an interview wrapping up his visit to Saudi Arabia, adding that Singaporeans were following developments very closely and MPs would express concerns of their constituents.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war and growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza were a key concern raised by leaders of Asean and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including PM Lee, at their first-ever summit earlier on Friday.

Israel was poised to launch a ground offensive to root out the militant Hamas following its Oct 7 attack in the south of the country that killed at least 1,400 people.

In response, Israel has bombarded Gaza and killed at least 4,100 people while imposing a near-total blockade of the densely populated enclave with a population of 2.3 million.

“It’s always very worrying when you see a humanitarian crisis developing, when innocent civilians suffer… sometimes as a side effect of military conflict, sometimes directly targeted,” said PM Lee.

“In this case, what happened on Oct 7 when Hamas attacked Israel and launched vicious horrible attacks against large numbers of civilians… is horrendous, it isn’t something which could be justified by any rationale whatsoever.”

He added: “Whatever the background, whatever the historical situation, nothing justifies such an action, either in law, or indeed in human decency and morality. So that was what we have to be quite unequivocal about, and we came out immediately to condemn it.”

PM Lee also said that under international law, the Israelis have the right to defend themselves, adding that it was “humanly impossible” not to want to do so “having suffered such a grievous and terrifying attack”.

But in exercising that right, Israel has to comply with the law of war and international humanitarian law, to do all it can to minimise civilian casualties and address humanitarian concerns that are going to arise, he added.

“You have to do this not just because the law is written that way, but also because from Israel’s own interests, if you just respond emotionally, cathartically, but in a way which doesn’t help to solve the problem, you may get yourself into a much worse situation than you’re in,” he said.

PM Lee added that this was something many countries are concerned about, and have spoken out about, including the Americans, the British and the Europeans.

He also made reference to a recent letter published in the Financial Times, in which a group of distinguished Jewish international jurists and professors of international law counselled Israel’s leaders to act in a restrained manner that will not worsen the problem or diminish humanity.

“It’s very significant that these are people who wish Israel well, who are expressing such concerns and such views. We wish Israel well, we also wish the Palestinians well,” he said.