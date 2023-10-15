S’pore Mufti and Chief Rabbi exchange letters, reiterate importance of unity as Israel-Hamas war rages on

SINGAPORE - It is of paramount importance to further strengthen the long-standing bonds between the Jewish and Muslim communities in Singapore, even as challenges lie ahead, said the Republic’s Chief Rabbi in a letter to the Mufti of Singapore.

Rabbi Mordechai Abergel had shared the contents of his letter on Sunday in a Facebook post through the Jewish Welfare Board Singapore, as well as that of the one sent to him by Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir last Friday.

While thankful for the Government’s zero-tolerance policy to hate speech, religious hatred and incitement, Rabbi Abergel stressed that the utmost priority is for communities here to come together in light of the Israel-Hamas war that began after militants launched an attack on Oct 7.

In what was the biggest incursion into Israel in decades, Hamas fighters killed at least 250 Israelis and took dozens of hostages during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. More than 230 Gazans were later killed after Israel began retaliatory strikes.

As at Saturday, more than 1,300 Israelis and 2,200 people in Gaza have been killed.

“It is up to us and our communities to ensure that we protect and maintain the delicate fabric of our unique society which is a role model of religious tolerance and respect throughout the world,” said Rabbi Abergel.

Expressing the sorrow experienced by the Jewish community, he added: “Our hearts and prayers are also with innocent Palestinian civilians who have lost their lives in this senseless conflict, and we do hope and pray for a peaceful and long-lasting solution to this war and a permanent peace between Israel and the Palestinian people, as elusive as it might seem at this moment.”

Meanwhile, in his counterpart’s letter, Dr Nazirudin said there was nothing that could justify violence on civilians, as he expressed his condolences and solidarity.

“We fear and weep for the sad state of the human soul in this time of unprecedented violence and suffering in the world; how hatred will be entrenched in the minds of victims, how conflicts will be exploited to sow enmity between communities, how compassion and forgiveness will be replaced with anger and vengeance.”

Dr Nazirudin also said he hoped that despite their differences, both Jews and Muslims in the conflict zones can set aside politics in pursuit of “respect, tolerance and harmony.”

He said: “I cherish the trust and confidence between our communities, where we can speak freely and candidly on what matters most to us, and work together towards commonalities that strengthen, not focus on differences that divide.

“Our work to put forth a different model of peaceful co-existence, where every community in Singapore can live peacefully alongside other faiths and celebrate diversity, has now become even more critical.”

Although it may seem difficult, peaceful relations are not impossible, and should be the greatest priority, he added.

In response, Rabbi Abergel said: “May the darkness we are currently experiencing pave the way to light and peace for Jews and Muslims, Israelis and Palestinians. May it happen swiftly and decisively in our days.”