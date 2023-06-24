Singaporeans in Russia urged to stay indoors, avoid interstate travel amid Wagner mutiny

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Embassy in Moscow on Saturday advised Singaporeans in Russia to remain indoors and avoid interstate travel amid the “unstable security situation” in the country’s southern regions.

The embassy also reiterated Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ travel advisory issued last October cautioning Singaporeans to defer travel to Ukraine and Russia’s Krasnodar Territory as well as the south-western regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov that border Ukraine.

The leader of the Wagner military group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Saturday that his mercenary fighters had captured the Russian army’s southern headquarters in Rostov-on-Don “without firing a single shot” and claimed to have the support of locals.

Rostov-on-Don is a southern city in Russia, nearly 1,100km from the capital Moscow.

A day earlier, he claimed on Telegram that his troops suffered an aerial missile attack from Russia, whose forces Wagner had been supporting during its invasion of Ukraine.