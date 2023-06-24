Russian mercenary boss says his men have crossed into Russia: We're ready to go 'all the way'

MOSCOW - The founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Saturday that his men had crossed the border from Ukraine into Russia, and were ready to go “all the way” against the Russian military.

Wagner fighters had entered the southern Russian city of Rostov, he said in an audio recording posted on Telegram.

He said he and his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way.

Russia earlier on Friday accused Prigozhin of calling for an armed mutiny after he alleged, without providing evidence, that the military leadership had killed a huge number of his fighters in an air strike and vowed to punish them.

In Washington, the White House said it is monitoring the situation and will be consulting allies and partners on developments, National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said on Friday.

This is a developing story. REUTERS