Putin says Wagner mutiny is ‘treason’ in televised address

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an emergency televised address on Saturday, said that an “armed mutiny” by the Wagner Group mercenary force was treason, and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

He said he would do everything to protect Russia, and that “decisive action” would be taken to stabilise the situation in Rostov-on-Don, a southern city where Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces had taken control of all military installations.

Hours earlier, Russia’s defence ministry, in a statement addressed to Wagner fighters, told them they had been “deceived and dragged into a criminal adventure” by Prigozhin.

“We are appealing to the fighters of assault squads of PMC Wagner. You were deceived into (Wagner chief’s Yevgeny) Prigozhin’s criminal venture and participation in an armed rebellion,” the army said in a statement.

It called on the fighters to ask for help to return to “places of permanent deployment”.

“We ask you to show reason and get in touch with representatives of Russia’s defence ministry or law enforcement. We guarantee safety for all.”

Rebellious Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin had on Saturday revealed that he had taken control of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership amid what the authorities said was an armed mutiny.