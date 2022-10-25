S’pore reiterates advice against travelling to Ukraine, Russia’s border regions

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday advised Singaporeans to defer travel to Ukraine and Russia’s border regions with Ukraine amid the continuing war.

“In view of the heightened and evolving security situation in Ukraine and Russia, MFA reiterates its advice of 13 February 2022 to Singaporeans to defer all travel to Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry is also advising Singaporeans to defer travel to Russia’s Krasnodar Territory and regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov.

It said these border regions “have recently been placed under medium-response level, just one level below martial law”.

“Local authorities in medium-response level regions have been accorded broader powers to, among others, temporarily resettle residents to safe areas; introduce a special regime of entry and exit into these territories and restrict freedom of movement within them; and restrict the movements of vehicles and inspect them,” MFA said.

It advises Singaporeans who are already there to remain vigilant and to monitor local news closely.

The ministry further advises them to register their details online at the ministry’s website if they have not done so. Singaporeans in Russia who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Moscow.