Wagner mutiny has put Putin’s Russia in its worst political crisis since Soviet Union fell

LONDON – Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that he is facing a “military mutiny” as units belonging to the Wagner Group of mercenaries abandoned their positions on the Ukrainian front and appear to have occupied two Russian cities in a bid to overthrow Russia’s top military command.

“Those who prepared the military mutiny, who raise weapons against combat brothers, have betrayed Russia and will pay for this,” Mr Putin warned in a televised speech to the nation. He announced that he has placed both Moscow and “a number of other regions” under martial law, in an effort to crush the mutiny.