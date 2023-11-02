Foreigners in S’pore reminded not to support or import foreign politics amid Israel-Hamas war

SINGAPORE – Foreigners should avoid using Singapore as a platform to further their political causes amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

In a Facebook post on Thursday, MOM said: “The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has claimed the innocent lives of many civilians and evoked emotions globally.

“Given the heightened tensions, it is important that we remain calm and not let these external events affect the racial and religious harmony and peace in Singapore.”

On Thursday, a joint advisory by MOM, Internal Security Department and Ministry of Home Affairs also cautioned those working or living in Singapore against supporting or importing foreign politics here. This includes the public display of materials like banners, flags and posters.

“Singapore has zero-tolerance for any acts of extremism, violence or terrorism. Anyone engaging in such acts will be severely dealt with under the Singapore law,” the advisory said.

Foreigners were also reminded to engage in responsible and respectful discussions on the sensitive topic.

They were reminded to not write, post or share any information in person or online that may stir up emotions that result in violence or cause hatred among different races of religions.

“Doing so is an offence and punishable under the Singapore law. Offenders may be banned from working in Singapore,” the advisory said.

The notice comes less than a month after Hamas mounted a cross-border attack in southern Israel on Oct 7, igniting a brutal clash between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead.

Israel said Hamas killed 1,400 people and took more than 200 hostages. The Gaza health ministry said some 8,800 Palestinians in the enclave have been killed by Israel’s retaliatory strikes.

In the advisory, foreigners were also reminded to avoid speculating or spreading unverified information on the conflict that may cause discomfort to others.

Those who wish to make donations to help victims of the war should do so through official channels like the Singapore Red Cross Society or the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation to ensure that donations are used for genuine purposes.

People who notice any suspicious activities or people who show signs of radicalisation can contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or the Internal Security Department on 1800-2626-473.