Singapore, Johor discuss setting up special economic zone

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Malaysia are in talks to establish a special economic zone in Johor and Singapore, to drive economic growth and strengthen economic connectivity and collaboration for the benefit of people in the two countries, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Friday.

A special taskforce will be set up under the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) to study the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, added Mr Lee who co-chairs the committee with Malaysian Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli.

For a start, the taskforce will work out the terms of reference and broad areas of collaboration for the special economic zone.

It will report its progress to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in October, the two ministers said at a joint press conference at Shangri-la Hotel.

They made the announcement on the sidelines of the JMCIM meeting, an annual event for Singapore and Malaysia to review cooperation in the South Johor economic zone of Iskandar.

Friday’s meeting – the 16th so far – was hosted by Mr Desmond Lee and Mr Rafizi. Also present were Acting Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat and Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The special economic zone will build on the strong growth of Johor and significant investments in the region by Singapore, said the ministers in a joint press release after their meeting.

Johor recorded RM70.6 billion (S$20.47 billion) worth of foreign investments in 2022 alone, across various sectors including electrical and electronics, medical equipment, food manufacturing and data centres, with Singapore being the second-largest foreign investor in the southern Malaysian state.

Singapore contributed around 70 per cent of Johor’s total foreign direct investment in the manufacturing sector, said the ministers.

Mr Lee said the special economic zone, which both sides strongly support, will bring tangible benefits in terms of jobs and livelihoods for the people of both sides.

He added that it will build on the areas of cooperation under the JMCIM, such as in transport connectivity, innovation, business ecosystem, environment, tourism, and technical and skills training, among others.

Mr Rafizi, who has long pushed for the setting up of an economic region between Singapore and Johor, said that investors and businesses will “understand the value proposition” of the economic zone.

He added that work will be done to harmonise immigration and customs processes to allow for “much better movement of people and goods”.