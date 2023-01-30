Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim arrives in Singapore for official visit

SINGAPORE – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Singapore on Monday for an official visit, his first since he was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th PM on Nov 24.

Following an official welcome ceremony at the Istana, Datuk Seri Anwar will call on President Halimah Yacob. This will be followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will also host an official lunch in his honour.

During his one-day visit, PM Anwar and PM Lee will witness the signing of three agreements between Singapore and Malaysia. These include two agreements between the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Malaysia Ministry of International Trade and Industry to cooperate in the digital economy and the green economy.

As Malaysia’s first green economy agreement signed with any country, the partnership is expected to strengthen collaboration to decarbonise both countries’ industries and help businesses and workers seize opportunities in the green economy.

The third agreement is a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the field of personal data protection, cyber security and digital economy between the Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Digital.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Malaysia’s Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz will sign the two frameworks of cooperation for digital and green economy. The third agreement will be inked by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo and Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

The agreements will see the two neighbours deepen cooperation in areas such as the setting of standards and the deployment of charging points for electric vehicles, and jointly explore projects in low-carbon solutions, in particular hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage. The two sides will also exchange information on carbon markets, explore collaboration between their companies in carbon credits projects, and look at developing new and renewable energy-related technology standards to support domestic and regional decarbonisation.

The digital economy framework of cooperation will seek to enhance cooperation beyond what is spelt out in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, two trade agreements that both Singapore and Malaysia are signatories to.

The agreement also hopes to spur greater digital economy cooperation within Asean. It will include areas such as trade facilitation, cross-border data flows, electronic payments, digital identities including efforts to support the development of the ASEAN Unique Business Identification Number, and supporting the digitalisation of industries and small businesses to enhance their competitiveness.

MCI’s MOU facilitates the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices in areas such as data protection policies, cross border data flows, tackling common cyber-security threats and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and distributed ledger technology.