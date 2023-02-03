Singapore, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral digital cooperation

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Malaysia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation on personal data protection, cyber security and the digital economy on Friday.

The commitment was made at the 6th Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on Information and Communications Cooperation, held in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia’s Secretary-General at the Ministry of Communications and Digital, Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, co-chaired the meeting with Singapore’s Permanent Secretary for Communications and Information Joseph Leong.

The meeting highlighted the cordial relations and strong cooperation between both sides in the fields of personal data protection, cyber security and the digital economy, in the light of the renewed memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed during Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Singapore in January.

During the meeting, Mr Mohammad and Mr Leong shared perspectives on the importance of digitalisation as Malaysia’s and Singapore’s economies transition to the endemic phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, and each government’s public outreach and engagement activities during the pandemic.

A joint statement by both ministries noted that Malaysia and Singapore continue to recognise the JCM as a useful platform for enhancing bilateral collaboration, addressing key challenges and, most crucially, accelerating economic recovery following Covid-19.

“Both countries share the view that the rising uptake of digital technologies during the pandemic demonstrates an opportunity to bolster (their) digital economies and improve corporate and individual connectivity. Consequently, the need for a safe and secure online space has grown in importance,” said the statement.

Mr Mohammad said: “The meeting’s discussions on the future of digital information and communications cooperation, as well as in areas of data protection between the two countries, have been very interesting and productive, and we have made significant strides towards achieving our shared visions and objectives.”

Mr Leong said: “Singapore welcomes the continued close cooperation with Malaysia to harness the benefits while at the same time tackling the challenges of the evolving digital space, including through our discussions at the JCM and the recently signed MOU on personal data protection, cyber security and the digital economy.

“We share common interests in creating a safer online space for our citizens, facilitating cross-border connectivity and data flows for our businesses, and growing the digital economy.”

The next JCM will be hosted by Singapore in 2024.