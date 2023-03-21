Much scope for Singapore and Malaysia to expand cooperation: President Halimah at state banquet

KUALA LUMPUR – There is much scope for Singapore and Malaysia to expand their cooperation for mutual benefit, said President Halimah Yacob at the Istana Negara on Tuesday during a state visit to Malaysia.

In the 58 years since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries, bilateral ties have grown from strength to strength, noted Madam Halimah, as she delivered a toast at a banquet in her honour held by Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, and his wife, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

“Today, our two countries enjoy substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation spanning the economic, security and people-to-people spheres,” Madam Halimah said.

The three-day visit ending on Wednesday is her first state visit to Malaysia, and reciprocates Sultan Abdullah’s visit to Singapore in October 2022.

Noting that April will mark the first anniversary of the reopening of both countries’ borders to each other after they were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Madam Halimah said she was also heartened to know that there have since been slightly more than one million Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia each month through the land checkpoints alone.

“When the much-awaited Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link is completed by 2026, connectivity between two already-close neighbours will be further strengthened,” she said.

Madam Halimah said that during her meeting with Singaporean and Malaysian business leaders on Monday, there was a “palpable sense” that companies were looking forward to the opportunities on both sides of the Causeway, from telecommunications and infrastructure to e-commerce and climate solutions.

Beyond economic ties, both countries have a shared history and ties of kinship, she said, noting that the King and Queen also have many personal connections to Singapore. For example, Sultan Abdullah had won a gold medal for Malaysia in polo in the 1983 South-east Asia Games held in Singapore.

Madam Halimah said both countries must ensure that their young people continue to grow up familiar with one another, through arrangements such as bilateral education partnerships.

Additionally, with the external environment becoming more volatile and challenging, Singapore and Malaysia – as founding members of Asean and like-minded partners – must help to keep the region united and credible, she said.

“Without a stable external environment, all of us in Asean will find it harder to transform our economies and improve the lives of our peoples,” she added.

In his toast, Sultan Abdullah said he shared Madam Halimah’s sentiments that both countries should work together more closely, calling for collaborations in new and emerging areas such as the digital and green economies and food security.

He noted the shared history, cultural similarities and people-to-people ties between both countries, adding: “I firmly believe the strong bond of friendship among our peoples will continue to be an important factor forming the core of our bilateral relationship.”

He added that as founding members of Asean, Malaysia and Singapore must continue to work closely in promoting the region’s stability and security and in making Asean a dynamic regional grouping.