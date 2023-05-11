Construction of JB-Singapore RTS Link on S’pore side has reached halfway mark: S. Iswaran

JOHOR BAHRU – Construction of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link has reached the halfway mark on the Singapore side, and the project is on track to start operations by end-2026.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran gave this update on Thursday at a press conference with his Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke after they visited a construction site in Johor Bahru for one of the piers of a rail viaduct that will span the Strait of Johor.

Mr Loke told reporters that work on Malaysia’s side is 36 per cent complete.

Ms Iswaran said: “Based on the progress that has been achieved on both sides, we expect to be ready and on time for commencing passenger services by the end of 2026.”

Construction on the Singapore side had hit the 45 per cent mark in March, and work on the foundations for the viaduct piers is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

Thursday’s visit was part of a day-long official trip to Malaysia by Mr Iswaran.

The minister said he had a wide-ranging discussion with Mr Loke, and that both sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

They also discussed how to further enhance transport connectivity via sea and land initiatives, he added.

When the 4km RTS Link starts operating, passengers will be able to travel from Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands North in Singapore, or in the reverse direction, in about five minutes.

The shuttle service can serve up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

It is expected to help ease congestion on the Causeway.

Before Covid-19 struck, nearly 300,000 people crossed the Causeway daily. Peak-hour traffic volumes through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints have since returned to pre-pandemic levels.