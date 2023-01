KOTA TINGGI - For decades, the economic development of Malaysia’s southern Johor state has been focused on the state’s south-western coast, which is also home to its capital Johor Bahru and its surrounding areas.

However, a relatively sleepy cluster of small towns on the lesser known south-eastern coast of the state is now showing signs of organically forming an economic region, spurred by a large oil and gas project in Pengerang and a rejuvenated tourism hub in Desaru.