S’pore keen to work with regional partners to capture, store carbon emissions: SM Teo

SINGAPORE – Singapore is keen to work with regional partners to capture carbon emissions at source and store them deep underground to ensure that planet-warming carbon dioxide is not released into the atmosphere, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Such carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions are not new, but he said there is growing international recognition that CCS can play an important role in achieving significant reductions in industrial emissions.

“Countries in the region, such as Australia, Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia, have strong geological potential for carbon dioxide storage, and some of our regional partners have announced plans to develop as regional CCS hubs,” said Mr Teo on Feb 28 in Parliament.

By capturing and storing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from hard-to-abate sectors like the power, industrial and the chemical sectors, Singapore could help to decarbonise these sectors more effectively.

“We are keen to work with like-minded partners on pathfinder projects to catalyse the development of such regional hubs,” he added.

He was responding to Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC) on how the Government is turning its ambitions into action, and how the Government is supporting businesses and households in the green transition.

In 2022, Singapore announced enhanced climate targets, committing to reduce emissions by 2030 to 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

On Feb 15, Singapore became the first country to sign a letter of intent with Indonesia to collaborate on the cross-border capture and storage of CO2. This means that if the agreement comes into force, Singapore firms can ship or pipe their CO2 emissions to Indonesia for storage there.

The Government is also supporting businesses and households in the green transition, for instance, by spurring them to adopt more energy-efficient options

Enhancements will be made to the climate-friendly households programme, which helps households to offset the upfront costs of switching to more energy- and water-efficient appliances, said Mr Teo.

Currently, the scheme applies to only one- to three-room Housing Board flats, with each household receiving $225 in Climate Vouchers to buy more energy-efficient appliances. As at December 2023, more than 136,000 households had claimed the vouchers.

The Energy Efficiency Grant has also been expanded. Since its launch in 2022, the grant has supported local companies in food services, food manufacturing and retail by defraying up to 70 per cent of their purchase of energy-efficienct appliances such as LED lighting, air-conditioners, and refrigerators.

Today, the grant is also open to companies in the manufacturing, construction and maritime sectors, as well as data centres and their users, as announced in Budget 2024 on Feb 16.