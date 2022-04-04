S'pore Green Plan helps govt agencies work together on sustainability initiatives: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Green Plan 2030 - launched about a year ago to chart a more sustainable future for the country - has been useful in getting government bodies to work on sustainability initiatives together instead of in silos, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

"In the past, we tended to focus on initiatives within our own ministries," she told The Straits Times in an interview late last month. "But now, we regularly bring together the different ministries involved in the Green Plan for discussions on their various policies and initiatives and how they fit together."

The five ministries backing the plan are Education, National Development, Sustainability and the Environment, Trade and Industry, and Transport.

Ms Fu cited Singapore's push to phase out more pollutive internal combustion engine vehicles in favour of electric vehicles as an example of why inter-agency planning is important.

"Instead of petrol kiosks, we will need many more charging points all over the island," she said.

Last September, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Land Transport Authority awarded a pilot tender to equip over 200 public carparks with more than 600 charging points to ComfortDelGro Engineering and facility services firm Primech A&P and their consortium partners.

"Having more charging points will in turn put a significant pressure on the national grid," Ms Fu said, adding that power generation capacity would have to be ramped up to cater to this demand.

Yet, the power generation sector currently relies on natural gas, a fossil fuel, and is responsible for about 40 per cent of Singapore's total emissions.

"Being aware of this, the Government has made very bold steps, like announcing plans to import more renewable energy into Singapore," she added.

The most viable form of renewable energy available to the country currently is that from the sun, but deploying solar panels is challenging due to the small land area and highly built-up environment.