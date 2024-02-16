Budget 2024: Green loans scheme extended, more sectors to be eligible for energy efficiency grant

Follow our live blog for more updates.

SINGAPORE - With more multinational companies aiming to curtail their carbon footprint and extending these expectations to their suppliers, local firms can gain an edge by embracing sustainability.

This is why more support will be given to local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt green solutions, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his Budget statement on Feb 16.

“SMEs today sometimes still treat sustainability as an additional imposition and cost, but going green can be a competitive advantage,” he said.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, announced three enhancements to the Enterprise Financing Scheme (EFS), which enables Singapore businesses to access financing more readily across all stages of growth.

First, the maximum loan quantum under the EFS - SME Working Capital Loan will be permanently increased from $300,000 to $500,000. This will help SMEs to meet their increased working capital and operational cash flow needs amid elevated costs.

Second, the enhanced maximum loan quantum under the EFS - Trade Loan of $10 million will be extended till March 31, 2025. This will support businesses’ internationalisation efforts amid global supply chain disruptions.

Third, support for domestic construction projects under the EFS - Project Loan will also be extended till March 31, 2025, with a maximum loan quantum of $15 million. This will support domestic construction firms amid a challenging operating environment.

Mr Wong also announced enhancements to the Energy Efficient Grant, which was introduced in 2022 for companies in the food services, food manufacturing and retail sectors.

These include extending the scheme to more sectors including manufacturing, construction, maritime, as well as data centres and their users.

Companies registered and operating in Singapore with at least 30 per cent local shareholding, at least one local employee, and a group annual sales turnover of not more than $500 million will be eligible for support.

The scheme will also be enhanced to provide two tiers of support - a base tier to provide support for pre-approved energy-efficient equipment up to a $30,000 cap, as well as an advanced tier to support companies that wish to make larger investments to drive greater energy efficiency.

Mr Wong also noted that the Partnerships for Capability Transformation, or Pact scheme, will be enhanced in more areas, mainly capability training, internationalisation and corporate venturing.