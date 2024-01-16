Consistent, coherent govt policy key for successful transition to low-carbon economy: WEF panel

DAVOS, Switzerland - Governments around the world need to make consistent and coherent policy decisions to speed up the global shift towards a low-carbon economy, said panellists at a discussion during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024.

At the same time, companies should be willing to commit to paying a “green premium” when choosing costlier but more environmentally friendly technology, which will net them benefits in the long run.

These points were raised by representatives from the First Movers Coalition who took part in a panel on scaling up green solutions to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis.

The discussion included Singapore’s Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, and took place on Jan 16 in Davos, Switzerland, where the WEF is being held from Jan 15 to 19.

The First Movers Coalition is a grouping of over 95 companies and 13 government partners.

Launched in 2021 at the COP26 environmental conference in Glasgow, the coalition is led by the WEF and US Department of State, and aims to promote the development and deployment of sustainable technologies of the future.

Singapore joined in 2022.

At present, much of government policy overemphasises the supply side of the problem, such as carbon pricing, said panellist Carlos Torres Vila, chairman of Spanish bank BBVA.

In contrast, the First Movers Coalition focuses on aggregating and increasing demand for near-zero-emission goods and services.

To speed up progress towards decarbonisation and get all parties – rather than just first movers – on board, government policies need to change, he added.

Dr Tan was asked how to get governments to join these efforts.

He said Singapore tries its best to work with different governments, such as with the United States on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, which includes collaboration on the transition to clean economies.

Both countries are also collaborating on a feasibility study of the entire Asean regional power grid, to create a framework that will uplift over 650 million people in the region, he added.

“Those are small steps, but actually each step is a very significant milestone. And I think we need to accelerate them,” said Dr Tan.

He added that government continuity is also important in this space.

“That consistency, in terms of making sure that trust has been built, can actually bring us a lot further,” he said.