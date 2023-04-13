Singapore to invest in new capabilities to meet sustainability targets, raise climate resilience

SINGAPORE – Singapore will invest in new capabilities to meet its sustainability targets and raise the country’s resilience against climate threats, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

Setting out her ministry’s plans on Thursday following the President’s Address, she said the Republic has partnered companies and institutes of higher learning to roll out research and development programmes in areas such as decarbonisation, agri-food production, urban heat mitigation, coastal protection and vector control.

Technologies such as solar panels on reservoirs and an integrated facility in Tuas that treats used water and food waste on the same site are being tested and implemented, she added.

Singapore has set a target of net zero emissions by 2050.

To meet this, initiatives will be implemented under the Singapore Green Plan to help enterprises and households to reduce their carbon footprint, through schemes like the Energy Efficiency Fund and Climate Friendly Households Programme. The fund gives grants to help businesses with industrial facilities become more energy-efficient, while the programme provides e-vouchers to households living in one- to three-room Housing Board flats to buy energy and water-efficient appliances.

Ms Fu noted that with the carbon tax being raised progressively from $5 per tonne to between $50 and $80 per tonne by 2030, there are plans to accelerate the low-carbon transition. These include international collaborations to support decarbonisation efforts, such as in carbon markets, carbon capture usage and storage, a regional power grid and renewable energy.

Through the GreenGov.SG initiative which sets green goals for the public sector, her ministry will also drive efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, Ms Fu said. An annual GreenGov.SG report will be published from the 2023 financial year and statutory boards will have to disclose their environmental sustainability efforts, progress and plans.

As climate change raises the risk of vector-borne diseases like dengue, new and innovative solutions such as Project Wolbachia will be developed, while maintaining current vector control and risk surveillance measures, the minister added.

Under the project, male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes are released regularly at the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) study sites to mate with female urban Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Their resultant eggs do not hatch, which reduces the mosquito population.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran also outlined his ministry’s plans to encourage the adoption of cleaner-energy vehicles through a combination of regulation, incentives and infrastructure.

All airside vehicles at Changi Airport should run on cleaner energy by 2040, while all new airside light vehicles, forklifts and tractors are required to be electric from 2025, he said on Thursday.

New harbour craft operating in port waters are also required to be fully electric, capable of using B100 biofuels or compatible with net zero fuels such as hydrogen from 2030.

“MOT will also work with the aviation and maritime ecosystems to put the regulatory frameworks, pilots, incentives and infrastructure in place to facilitate a smooth transition,” said Mr Iswaran.

Internationally, MOT is also actively supporting efforts of the International Civil Aviation Organization and International Maritime Organization to reduce emissions from international transport, he added.