President-elect Tharman surprised at margin of victory, says he is serious about fulfilling mandate

SINGAPORE - President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Saturday that he was surprised by the margin of his victory at Friday’s polls, calling it a vote for an optimistic future and a vote for unity.

The 66-year-old former senior minister scored a landslide win with 70.4 per cent of the ballot, beating his fellow candidates Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian, both 75, who received 15.72 per cent and 13.88 per cent, respectively.

Mr Tharman said the result is a real positive for Singapore, and he had not expected “such remarkable unity”.

“In fact, walking around today, several hawker centres, although people were congratulating me, I was actually congratulating them,” he told reporters at Toa Payoh Hub, his last stop in a series of post-victory walkabouts on Saturday morning.

“It would otherwise not have been possible for me to have had that margin,” said Mr Tharman.

“I do believe very strongly that it is an expression of hope, an expression of the desire for an optimistic future, and an expression of wanting to work together, including in new ways,” he added.

Lauding Singaporeans for being “sensible”, Mr Tharman said the presidential election was a milestone in the way that Singapore has been evolving.

He noted how race was not the only factor in the contest, and said he believed that the results showed that Singaporeans want a non-partisan president.

He also said that the election result showed that voters did not see his years of political service as a disadvantage and did not hold it against him.

“My on-the-ground experience, my policymaking experience, and of course, my international experience, have been a huge source of strength; and it wouldn’t have come about if I hadn’t spent 22 years in politics,” Mr Tharman said.

Referencing the president’s role as the “second key” to the nation’s reserves, Mr Tharman said it is not a simple matter of deciding whether to turn it or not.

“You’ve got to understand the challenges Singapore faces, you’ve got to understand the revenue options, you’ve got to understand the spending priorities, both in normal times... (and) in crisis times.

“Understanding the ins and outs of the government budget and the budgets of the other public agencies concerned is invaluable knowledge and experience,” he added.

Asked if he had anything to say to the voters who did not pick him at the ballot box, Mr Tharman said he would serve them to the fullest regardless.

“I did not expect such a high degree of endorsement, which also means that there were a fair number of people who would normally not vote in favour of the ruling party who decided that this was not a political election,” he said.