Countries including US, India congratulate Tharman on election win

SINGAPORE – The United States, India and Ukraine have congratulated Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected Singapore’s ninth president.

Mr Tharman, 66, won the presidential election with a vote share of 70.4 per cent in the early hours of Saturday. The other two candidates, Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian, both 75, received 15.72 per cent and 13.88 per cent of the vote share respectively.

This is the first contested presidential election since 2011.

In a statement dated Sept 1, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: “The United States and Singapore share a longstanding and robust partnership built on a foundation of mutual respect, shared values and common interests.

“We look forward to working closely with President-elect Shanmugaratnam and the people of Singapore to further strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations.”