From Jurong to Tampines: President-elect Tharman thanks voters after landslide win

SINGAPORE - Hours after Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam won big at the presidential election, cries of “huat ah” and “ong lai” continued to ring out on Saturday morning.

The former senior minister won a resounding 70.4 per cent of the ballot. To thank voters, the 66-year-old travelled to different parts of Singapore, where he thanked residents for voting. More than 2.3 million people had cast their vote on Sept 1.

President-elect Tharman started in Taman Jurong, his former ward in Jurong GRC, where scenes of jubilation had played out the night before.

Members of the Jurong Hong San See Association had prepared two truckloads of pineapples, about 500 fruit in all, to celebrate the win. The fruits were unloaded outside the three-storey Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre at about 8.40am, just before Mr Tharman and his wife, Ms Jane Ittogi, arrived at 9.15am.

Residents and supporters helped themselves to the pineapples, raising and waving them when Mr Tharman arrived.

President-elect Tharman, Singapore’s ninth president, had picked the pineapple as a symbol of his campaign. Ong lai means pineapple in Hokkien and also good fortune to come, while huat ah is a Hokkien phrase used to express prosperity.

The president-elect stayed there for about 30-minutes, and was swarmed by well-wishers who wanted to shake his hand and grab a selfie with him.