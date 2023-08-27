Opposition politicians backing Tan Kin Lian ‘dishonour the presidency’: Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE – Opposition party politicians are “ganging up” to support presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian, said Mr Ng Kok Song, calling it a “very unhealthy and worrisome development”.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Chinatown Complex on Sunday afternoon, Mr Ng, 75, said: “They are dragging the presidential election into gutter politics. I think that’s quite shameful. How can you dishonour the presidency by making this presidential election into gutter politics? We should not dishonour the office of the president.”

He was commenting on former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock, 83, who on Sunday morning announced that he was endorsing Mr Tan Kin Lian for the presidency.

Mr Tan Jee Say, who founded now-defunct political party Singaporeans First, is also supporting Mr Tan Kin Lian at this presidential election.

Both Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say, who contested the 2011 Presidential Election, said they were supporting Mr Tan Kin Lian in their personal capacities, and not as opposition politicians.

Mr Ng, a former chief investment officer of sovereign wealth fund GIC, said: “What happened this morning is going against the spirit of the Constitution.”

He added that the presidential election should not be politicised, and that Mr Tan Kin Lian is confused between a presidential election and a general election.

But he also noted that not all opposition parties are involved in the polarisation of the election.

“I think the people of Singapore will begin to realise that you do not want to vote for a candidate who is going to be manipulated by several opposition parties who are supporting you.

“We must prevent the presidency from being manipulated by any political party.”

Mr Ng had earlier told reporters during a visit to Tampines Round Market and Food Centre on Sunday morning that it is a problem when presidential candidates are being endorsed by political parties, stressing that he is the only non-partisan candidate running for president.

Fellow candidate and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam is “endorsed by the Government, by the People’s Action Party”, he added.

Mr Ng said: “It is very important for us to safeguard the integrity of the public service because you do not want a president who is beholden to any political party, you do not want a president who can be manipulated to serve the political agenda of any political party.”

On Saturday, Mr Tharman had stated that he is not endorsed by any political party, and that it would have been a pity if former president Ong Teng Cheng and Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who were both PAP members, were ruled out from consideration because of past affiliations.

Asked if he would be changing his campaign strategy following the endorsement of Mr Tan Kin Lian by Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say, Mr Ng said it reinforces the message that the presidential candidate should be non-partisan.