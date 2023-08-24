I know how to be involved effectively without being disruptive: Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE - His experience growing the national reserves at GIC and having never joined any political party were two areas Mr Ng Kok Song stressed during his first presidential candidate broadcast on Thursday night.

The 75-year-old former chief investment officer of the sovereign wealth fund said in his 10-minute speech in English that he had spent his adult life building GIC as a world-class institution and steering it through many crises and complex economic realities.

He added that the time has come for the elected president to be one that is non-partisan and has not belonged to or been endorsed by any political party.

In line with his campaign slogan, United for our Future, Mr Ng said that the president is a symbol of unity for Singaporeans.

“We may have our differences of views and political affiliations, but differences must not become divisions in our society. There are many things we can do together as a society to help those in need and the underprivileged. We must stay united for the future.”

Here are five key takeaways from his speech:

1. Experience in safeguarding reserves

Mr Ng echoed his Nomination Day speech on Tuesday in which he listed three of Singapore’s treasures.

Singapore’s reserves and national savings formed its first treasure, while the harmony between different races, religions and communities; and effective, corruption-free public administration were the second and third treasures.

While he said that the Government has done well in keeping these treasures safe so far, he questioned what would happen if something went wrong with Singapore’s governance.

Mr Ng noted that he had spent 45 years in public service investing Singapore’s reserves at GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore and leading the development of Singapore’s financial services industry through the creation of the Singapore International Monetary Exchange and Wealth Management Institute.

“I have spent my life building GIC as a world-class institution and steered the GIC through many crises and complex economic realities,” said Mr Ng.

“I will bring to bear the experience needed to safeguard our treasures and the commitment to build up Singapore’s institutional independence.”