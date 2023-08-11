Former NTUC Income chief’s second bid to be president: 6 things to know about Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian has officially launched his bid for the presidency, becoming the fourth candidate to throw his hat in the ring.

Here are six things to know about the 75-year-old, who also contested the 2011 Presidential Election.

1. Led NTUC Income for 30 years

Mr Tan helmed NTUC Income for 30 years before stepping down as chief executive in 2007.

In an online post on July 30, he said NTUC Income’s assets were $28 million when he joined in 1977.

This had increased to $17 billion when he left.

He said that he enjoyed working in NTUC Income because it was a cooperative society. “Most of the profits that it made were ploughed back to give higher bonuses to its policyholders. They did not go to pay big dividends to shareholders or to pay high salaries of the board and top management,” he said.

He added that he ran NTUC Income frugally and kept operating expenses low. This helped to keep premiums low, so that policyholders paid less.

2. Former PAP branch secretary

Mr Tan was a member of the ruling People’s Action Party for 30 years, and served as branch secretary in Marine Parade for several years in the 1970s.

He left in 2008 due to his inactivity and disagreement with the party’s value system.