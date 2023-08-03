Murali calls for safety features like collision warning to be mandated for vehicles in S’pore

SINGAPORE - A People’s Action Party MP has urged the authorities to mandate the use of proven safety technology, such as advanced braking systems and collision warning, for all vehicles here, following a sharp increase in motorcycle fatalities in the first quarter of 2023.

While this will add cost, especially for heavy vehicle owners, regulations requiring such safety features can be introduced incrementally, said Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok), who raised the issue at the end of Thursday’s parliamentary sitting.

“With respect, I think our regulations mandating safety features in vehicles are somewhat behind the curve,” he told the House, noting that modern vehicles already have safety features that go beyond the standard seatbelts, airbags and anti-lock braking systems (ABS).

These features, which include lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warning systems, are reliable and have an established record of reducing collisions, Mr Murali added.

He cited a 2019 research paper, which found that up to 1.6 million crashes a year, including 7,200 fatal ones, could be prevented if all light duty passenger vehicles in the United States were equipped with a combination of blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and forward-collision warning.

Said Mr Murali: “One significant downside is cost... But overall, I think it is a small price to pay to reduce the number of deaths on our roads.”

In response, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said technology can only be implemented effectively after extensive industry engagement, and careful consideration of factors such as cost-effectiveness and the impact on motorists’ behaviour.

Dr Khor added that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is aware of campaigns overseas to mandate ABS for all motorcycles, regardless of engine capacity, and it is studying the impact of imposing such requirements locally.

ABS prevents a motorcycle’s wheels from locking up while braking, reducing the stopping distance and the risk of skidding.

The Straits Times reported in May that 21 motorcyclists and pillion riders were killed in traffic accidents in the first quarter of 2023 – almost double that of the same period in 2022 and 2021, when there were 12 and 13 deaths respectively.

The police said the main causes of the accidents were motorcyclists failing to maintain proper control of their vehicles, not keeping a proper lookout and disobeying traffic light signals.

Citing the ST report on Thursday, Mr Murali said the Government needs to act decisively to arrest what he called a worrying development.

He said it was ironic that some safety features that are already widely adopted in cars and buses, such as ABS, are still missing from motorcycles here, even though the latter are the most vulnerable vehicles.

He pointed out that the European Transport Safety Council has called on countries in the European Union (EU) to introduce ABS for all motorcycles, while calls have been made in other countries like Malaysia for motorcycles to be equipped with speed limiters.

The EU has also begun to mandate that all new motor vehicles be equipped with a gamut of safety features, including intelligent speed assistance, which acts as a speed limiter, he noted.