On My Mind

Car seat belts, child seats: Seeing blind spots only when someone dies

Denise Chong
In Singapore, passengers under the height of 1.35m must be secured using child restraints or booster seats when in a vehicle. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If people think it’s necessary for drivers to wear seat belts, why do they think the laws of the land – and of physics – suddenly change just centimetres away in the same vehicle? Do the non-driver seat areas suddenly turn into a lawless Wild West, or a twilight zone with low gravity where passengers can float gently to safety?

Also, netizens were stirred up about a child seat not being used in a recent case where a baby died after being flung out of her mother’s hands in a car. But when it comes to adults not using seat belts, why do people think their own vulnerable bodies will be suddenly superhumanly impervious to crash forces?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top