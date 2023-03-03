Initiative to create pedestrian-friendly streets to be trialled in 5 neighbourhoods by 2025: LTA

SINGAPORE - The elderly, persons with disabilities and families with young children can expect a safer, more pleasant stroll within their neighbourhoods when a new initiative retools streets to improve the walking and cycling experience here.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday set out a plan to create what it calls Friendly Streets, which will incorporate elements from existing efforts to improve pedestrian safety and encourage the use of public transport and active mobility.

Under the new initiative, features from school zones, silver zones and transit priority corridors will be used in concert to make streets that are close to key amenities and transport nodes with high footfall more inclusive and less vehicle-centric.

These features include wider footpaths, dedicated cycling paths, barrier-free pedestrian crossings and traffic-calming measures aimed at slowing motorists down such as 3D road markings and lower speed limits.

The area around Ang Mo Kio Street 31, which is a five-minute walk from Ang Mo Kio MRT station and in the vicinity of Teck Ghee Primary School and Deyi Secondary School, will be among the first places where the new Friendly Street initiative will be tested.

The new initiative will also be trialled in Bukit Batok West, Tampines, Toa Payoh and West Coast before it is refined and expanded to other towns, LTA said.

The aim is to be more inclusive in how Singapore plans and designs its roads, which hitherto has been more focused on meeting the need of vehicular flows, said Minister for Transport S. Iswaran.

Noting that local streets are an integral part of residents’ daily lives, Mr Iswaran said public feedback has been to make them more conducive for everyday pedestrian use, especially with an ageing population.

Each Friendly Street project will be unique and designed in partnership with their community so they are tailored to local needs.