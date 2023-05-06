Motorcycle fatalities jump in first quarter of 2023

SINGAPORE – Fatality figures for motorcyclists and pillion riders almost doubled in the first quarter of 2023 from the same period in 2022 and 2021, when there were 12 and 13 deaths respectively.
From January to March 2023, there were 21 fatalities, the police said.
Motorcycle and road safety experts said the figures are “unprecedented”, given the stable road fatality statistics in the last few years.
Mr Bernard Tay, chairman of the Singapore Road Safety Council, said: “The figure is alarming but it needs to be analysed further to understand the number better.”
He added that the figure is “very exceptional for a quarter”.
The causes, noted the police, were motorcyclists failing to maintain proper control of their vehicles, not keeping a proper lookout and disobeying traffic light signals, leading to accidents with other vehicles.
It is not known if the majority of the fatalities involved Singaporean or foreign motorcyclists.
The total motorcycle population in Singapore has been stable – at 142,229 in 2021, 143,092 in 2022 and 142,415 in March 2023.
Police annual statistics released in February show that in 2022, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 3,854 traffic accidents – constituting about 56.1 per cent of all such accidents – up from 3,464 in 2021.
More of them were also hurt – 4,165 in 2022 compared with 3,693 in 2021. Forty-seven motorcyclists and pillion riders died in 2022, three fewer than in 2021.
A number of fatal accidents have been reported in 2023. On Feb 20, a newly married couple were on the Tampines Expressway, heading towards the Pan-Island Expressway, when their motorbike collided with a minibus.
The wife died, while the husband suffered serious injuries. The minibus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death. Another motorcyclist in the collision was uninjured.
On March 5, a food delivery rider died after a collision involving his motorbike and two other cars at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Avenue 4.
Witnesses saw people shielding the motorcyclist from the rain with umbrellas as others offered first aid.
There may be other factors contributing to the higher figure, said road safety experts.
Traffic congestion during peak hours indicates there are more motorists on the road today in post-pandemic Singapore, despite total vehicle population figures remaining stable at around 996,000 in March.
What was unusual in the first quarter of 2023 was the wet weather, said Mr Ong Kim Hua, president of the Motorcycle Safety and Sports Club.
“It’s quite hard to say the reasons for the fatalities, but some may involve the rider’s age, riding experience and even the weather. This year’s weather has not been normal,” he said.
According to the National Environment Agency, a monsoon surge that affected Singapore from the end of February to March 1 brought heavy rainfall.
Another monsoon surge was experienced in early March. In the second half of the month, there were thundery showers in the afternoon on most days.
Said Mr Ong, whose two sons in their late 20s ride motorcycles: “Now is the time we raise more awareness on road safety. All of us – motorcyclists and drivers – have to be more careful on the roads.”
The police urge motorcyclists to follow traffic signs and practise road courtesy. Motorcyclists are advised to don safety gear, such as a PSB-approved helmet with clear vision, riding jacket, gloves and proper footwear.
They should ride within the speed limit, maintain a safe braking distance from the vehicle ahead and stay clear of the blind spots of larger vehicles.