SINGAPORE - A spike in fatal accidents has prompted motorcycling experts to remind bikers and their pillion riders to adopt safe riding habits, and not to use their mobile phones even at traffic stops.

Aside from food delivery riders, who mount mobile phones on their motorcycles to track orders, Mr Kamsani Abdullah, chief riding instructor at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, said that he has noticed bikers using their devices for navigation and also to respond to text messages.