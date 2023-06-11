Road accidents linked to drink driving up again with return of nightlife activities

SINGAPORE – The number of road accidents linked to drink driving is on the rise after a decline over the two years when Covid-19 restrictions largely shut the doors on nightlife activities.

Traffic Police figures showed that there were 170 drink-driving accidents in 2022, the highest since 178 such cases were recorded in 2018, when tougher penalties were mooted amid a spike in cases.

Under the Road Traffic Act, which was amended in 2019, drivers who commit traffic offences including drink driving risk stiffer penalties. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will result in a maximum of one year’s jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for first-time offenders. This is double the penalty from before.

Mr Bryan Ong, who works in the financial sector, told The Sunday Times that while the harsher penalties could act as deterrence, motorists who are bent on drink driving will still find ways to skirt the efforts.

Mr Ong, 30, said: “People are smart enough to get away from measures like road blocks with technology nowadays. So while helpful, it’s also hard to see the penalties eradicating the problem of drink driving altogether.”

In May, there was a spate of suspected drink-driving incidents.

On May 28, a man was arrested for suspected drink driving after the car he was driving flipped onto its side along Adam Road after an accident. Hours later, police arrested another driver for the same offence after an accident in Tampines Avenue 10. Just days earlier, a 27-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink driving after the GetGo rental car he was in crashed into a stationary vehicle at the junction of Bayfront Avenue and Marina Boulevard.

In Singapore, the legal alcohol limit is 80mg for every 100ml of blood. In comparison, countries like Malaysia, Thailand and Australia cap the blood alcohol content at 0.05, the equivalent of 50mg of alcohol for every 100ml of blood.

A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesman said the current limit was introduced in 1985 after studying drink-driving violation trends, which were on the rise then, and international benchmarks.

Before 1985, the limit was 110mg per 100ml of blood, and was derived through assessments by forensic pathologists.

The ministry said that there are no plans for now to revise the blood alcohol content limit, adding that the drink-driving situation remains under control.

“The number of drink-driving violations has steadily fallen over the years. The number of fatal accidents and fatalities involving drink driving has also been declining.

“We are, however, closely watching the total number of drink-driving accidents,” the spokesman said, adding that MHA takes a very strong stance against drink driving as it seriously endangers other road users, and not just the driver.