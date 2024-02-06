Home Team has processes to deal with harassment, grievances: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - The Home Team has an internal framework to deal with workplace harassment and grievances.

And there can be no tolerance for any form of discrimination, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

On Feb 6, he delivered a ministerial statement on the allegations made by police Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal – about workplace discrimination – hours before he died by suicide in 2023.

Sgt Uvaraja, 36, died on July 21, 2023, after he was found lying motionless at the foot of a residential block in Yishun.

Before his death, the police officer had put up a Facebook post with several allegations, including that he had been bullied by his colleagues and was ostracised at work, and that some officers’ misconduct had been covered up.

Investigations found that some of the allegations were true and action was taken, while some were untrue.

Mr Shanmugam told Parliament that in the last five years, there have been 310 cases of allegations of workplace grievances including harassment, discrimination and misconduct within the Home Team departments.

The Home Team has about 29,000 regular and civilian officers, with another 7,700 full-time national servicemen officers. Of these, 10,000 regular officers and 4,000 full-time national servicemen officers are from the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Each of the 310 cases was investigated and 131 of them were found to be substantiated. The offending officers were disciplined, said Mr Shanmugam.

He said: “There can be no tolerance for any form of harassment or discrimination in the SPF. The responsibility starts at the top, from me, down through MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) management, to the respective agencies’ leadership, and then the ranks below.”

He added that the police have reviewed their policies since the incident involving Sgt Uvaraja, and cases involving racial slurs or casual racism will now be investigated as misconduct and a disciplinary breach.

Mr Shanmugam said this was to ensure that there is a record of such incidents, and that disciplinary action will be taken and the officer’s subsequent behaviour will be closely monitored.

He said: “We cannot tolerate racism. Nor can we tolerate casual racism, snide remarks, jokes which are racist.”

The minister said a core pillar of the Home Team’s framework is training, and new staff are trained on the SPF’s code of ethics, workplace harassment and the actions to be taken if they are victims or witnesses.

Supervisors are specifically trained on ways to create a harassment-free workplace and support victims of workplace harassment, he added.

Every functional unit in the SPF has a discipline committee headed by the commander or director, and these committees can convene formal inquiries on their own. They can also refer issues to the police’s Internal Affairs Office (IAO) for further review.

The IAO is accountable to the Commissioner of Police.