1 in 2 people experienced discrimination at work, Aware-Milieu survey shows

SINGAPORE - One in two people has experienced workplace discrimination, and cases involving race are the most common, followed by those involving age and gender.

People with disabilities, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people and women experienced more workplace discrimination than others.

These results from the first survey on workplace discrimination conducted by gender advocacy group Aware and consumer research company Milieu Insight were released in a virtual media sharing on Tuesday.

Ms Corinna Lim, Aware's executive director, said she hopes that the survey results can contribute to Singapore's upcoming anti-discrimination legislation.

The Milieu survey was conducted last month, a year after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Singapore would enact anti-discrimination legislation.

A sample of 1,000 respondents were polled on their experiences of direct discrimination, indirect discrimination and harassment in the workplace in the last five years.

Indirect discrimination refers to workplace policies that apply to all staff, but disproportionately affect a marginalised group.

Ms Lim said: "The findings highlight particular 'pain points' that deserve attention, such as indirect discrimination, which is frequently left out of conversations and policy decisions.

"We hope the legislation can employ an expansive definition of discrimination, one that captures the full range of experiences workers face at all points of the employment cycle."

This spans from promotion opportunities to recruitment, she said.

She added: "Anti-discrimination legislation must also include a comprehensive range of protected characteristics, including sexual orientation, gender identity and disability."

She said the current fair employment guidelines by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) are inadequate as employers find loopholes around it. Instead of merely listing what companies can and cannot do, they should define discrimination, she said.

She cited a case of pregnancy discrimination. Tafep guidelines say an employee must be hired for 90 days before she can get paid maternity leave. But one company hired a woman for 88 days and then renewed her contract to get away with not giving her the due protections.

Trainer Nimera (not her real name) told reporters at the event that she felt "attacked" as the only Malay-Muslim in her former department when the company issued a circular saying that the wearing of religious headgear is banned as it looks unprofessional.

"Why couldn't they have come to me directly to work out a solution?" she said.