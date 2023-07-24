Police to review workplace discrimination allegations, submit findings to Attorney-General’s Chambers

SINGAPORE - The police will be reviewing the allegations of workplace discrimination and referring their findings to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for an independent review after Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal was found dead on Friday evening.

The police said this in a statement on Monday afternoon, in response to allegations made by Sgt Uvaraja, 36, who was an officer at the Ang Mo Kio Police Division.

They also looked into the allegations of racial discrimination against Sgt Uvaraja and found them to be unsubstantiated.

Sgt Uvaraja had claimed in a Facebook post on Friday that he was bullied at the workplace by his superiors, racially abused by his team members, and had sought help but did not receive any.

The police said in a Facebook post on Friday that Sgt Uvaraja was found dead at the foot of Block 393 Yishun Avenue 6 that day, and that they would be investigating his allegations. They do not suspect foul play.

In response to the allegations, the police said on Monday that Sgt Uvaraja had made a number of complaints against his superiors and peers over the years, and was facing “substantial challenges” at work.

His superiors tried to help him in a number of ways, which included coaching him on his performance issues and transfers at his request to six different work units in nine years, they said.

He had also been given additional leave since 2015 beyond his usual leave entitlement, said the police.

For example, in 2022, he was at work for fewer than 30 days and was on various types of leave, including extended sick leave, unrecorded leave and no pay leave.

In 2023, he had been at work for fewer than 25 days for similar reasons, said the police.

Sgt Uvaraja was also given counselling and psychological assistance at various points from 2016, they added.

Most recently, in January 2023, he was assigned a para-counsellor after he reported experiencing work stress. Para-counsellors do not possess formal counselling qualifications, but are trained in basic counselling, crisis intervention and peer support.

On Feb 16, he was transferred to a new unit and showed signs of being emotionally unstable. He was seen by a para-counsellor on the same day and was later attended to by a psychologist from the Police Psychological Services Department.

Due to safety concerns, he was relieved from carrying firearms from Feb 16 onwards, said the police.