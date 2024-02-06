Cop who made discrimination allegations faced 3 investigations at time of death: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - At the time of his suicide, the late Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal had been facing three ongoing criminal and disciplinary investigations.

Just hours before his death, he made a series of claims against the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a Facebook post.

Sgt Uvaraja had alleged workplace bullying, the cover-up of police misconduct, unfair treatment, and ostracism. He had also claimed to have faced racial discrimination at work.

In his ministerial statement in Parliament on Feb 6, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said the authorities investigated Sgt Uvaraja’s claims and found some to be true.

Mr Shanmugam said these allegations have been dealt with.

Sgt Uvaraja, 36, was found dead at the foot of Block 393 Yishun Avenue 6 on July 21, 2023. He had more than 10 years’ service, and was last an officer with Ang Mo Kio Police Division.

Ill treatment, bullying allegations

Sgt Uvaraja had claimed to have been ill-treated and bullied by his superiors and colleagues, and that racially-inappropriate language had been used against him.

Internal investigations in 2015 found offensive language had indeed been used by the officers involved, but were not directed at Sgt Uvaraja.

Mr Shanmugam said: “The remarks were not acceptable at all. It doesn’t matter whether they were directed at Uvaraja or they were not directed at Uvaraja. They were and are not acceptable, period.”

The officer involved apologised to Sgt Uvaraja in front of the whole team, while Sgt Uvaraja was also offered the option of lodging an official complaint.

He declined to do so.

Mr Shanmugam said: “We cannot tolerate racism. Nor can we tolerate casual racism, snide remarks, jokes which are racist.”

He had previously noted that 40 per cent of police officers are from minority races.

In 2019, Sgt Uvaraja claimed that his superior shredded his leave form and uploaded the act to a chat group.

Investigations found he had applied for discretionary time-off which did not require a submission form. It was not the first time he applied for time-off at the last minute.

Previously, Sgt Uvaraja’s teammates, who were on leave, had to be recalled to cover his place.