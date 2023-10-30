Police Coast Guard superintendent fined $2,500 for drink driving

SINGAPORE – A Police Coast Guard (PCG) superintendent was fined last Thursday for drink driving.

Lim Tswi-Tsen, 48, who was a commanding officer, committed the offence while driving a car along an East Coast Parkway slip road onto Fort Road at around 1.40am on May 27.

He was caught at a roadblock and had at least 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath at the time. The prescribed limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Lim was fined $2,500 and disqualified from driving for two years, with effect from last Thursday.

On Sunday, in response to queries from The Straits Times, a police spokeswoman said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) will commence internal action against Lim.

She added: “Officers of SPF are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct. We deal accordingly with officers who break the law, including charging them in court.

“Following the incident, SPF swiftly initiated investigations against Superintendent Lim Tswi-Tsen and transferred him to a non-front-line post.”

If convicted of drink driving, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.