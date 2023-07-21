Police to look into claims of racial discrimination, other allegations after officer’s death: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has been asked to investigate claims of racial discrimination, workplace bullying and other allegations, following the death of a police officer on Friday, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said.

A 36-year-old man, identified as a police officer, died in hospital after he was found lying motionless at the foot of a residential block in Yishun, the police said on Facebook on Friday evening.

The police had received a call for assistance at about 4.55pm, when Mr Uvaraja Gopal was found at the foot of Block 393 Yishun Avenue 6. He was taken unconscious to hospital, where he subsequently died.

Mr Shanmugam, who identified the dead officer by name, said on Facebook and Instagram that Mr Uvaraja died “under tragic circumstances” and extended his condolences to his family.

“(Mr Uvaraja) has put up a post, which among other things, says he faced racial discrimination in SPF. These and other allegations are serious,” Mr Shanmugam said.

“I have asked SPF to investigate the matter thoroughly. We will get to the bottom of it. And be accountable.

“We have a clear policy of non-discrimination. All officers are entitled to be treated fairly. SPF as an organisation is committed to that principle. We will investigate the facts.”