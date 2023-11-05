Embracing diversity key to S’pore’s success, say young PAP activists

SINGAPORE – Several young activists of the People’s Action Party on Sunday urged fellow party members to embrace diversity, whether in views or within the party’s ranks, saying this will be key to the party’s and Singapore’s success.

PAP Jurong Spring division assistant branch secretary Hamid Razak, 38, Young PAP organising secretary Chua Wei-Shan, 36, and PAP Sengkang Central division branch chairman Elmie Nekmat, 42, were speaking for the first time at their party’s convention at the Singapore Expo.

The theme this year was “Charting the path forward: Every voice counts”.

In his speech, Dr Hamid, an orthopaedic surgeon at the Sengkang General Hospital, stressed the importance of attracting activists from various backgrounds.

He grew up in Stirling Road before moving to Jurong, where he started volunteering at the grassroots level.

It included mentoring young people and working with migrant workers, said Dr Hamid, adding that the experience gave him a unique identity and personality.

“Each party member brings their unique life experiences to the table. These experiences can help us better understand and address the needs of the broader cross section of our constituents,” he said.

Appreciating diversity also helps build inclusivity, he said, noting that it sends a clear message to those within the party that their voices matter.

“When each of us firmly believe that our voice matters, we develop a strong sense of belonging and inclusivity. Every member will feel valued and heard,” he added.

Echoing the same sentiments, Ms Chua said she had come across fellow volunteers who left temporarily due to personal and professional commitments, such as going abroad for work or taking time off to care for family.

They later felt “paiseh”, or embarrassed in Hokkien, to return.

Noting that there was nothing to be ashamed about, the entrepreneur said she believed volunteerism and activism should embody a spirit of flexibility, so that people can contribute in their “own time, own space” and in their own way.

She also called on fellow activists to ensure that the party’s activities foster a conducive environment to embrace diverse perspectives.

She cited how Young PAP has organised outreach efforts centred on themes that resonate with young people, to attract more of them to the party.