‘I am ready for my next assignment’: DPM Lawrence Wong at PAP conference

DPM Wong, who is the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) deputy secretary-general, also urged the party to improve how it communicates and make clear what it stands for, what its long-term plans are and what it is doing across the board.

Speaking to more than 1,000 cadre members at the PAP’s Awards and Convention held at the Singapore Expo, DPM Wong said he and his fellow 4G leaders will engage the activists.

“Collectively we must renew, refresh and strengthen our party,” he said.

Commenting on his leadership approach, Mr Wong said he does not start with the assumption that he knows everything or has all the answers.

Instead, he prefers to begin by listening to a diverse range of perspectives and views and staying open to different ideas.

“As a leader, I will have to judge the balance and do what I assess to be in the best interest of all Singaporeans,” he said, noting that there will always be some who will disagree or not be satisfied with his decisions.

“I’ve been in Government long enough to know that I cannot please everyone. But I will do my best to explain my decision, to be upfront about the problems and trade-offs, and win the support of the broad majority of Singaporeans,” added DPM Wong.

He said his approach to leadership would be to find common ground among Singaporeans and the things that bind them together, he said: “Not separating and dividing, but keeping us together as one united people.”

DPM Wong said that Singapore must always find ways to forge consensus in light of its diversity.

“If our instinct is to disconnect from and dismiss those who disagree with us or are different from us, then we all stand to lose,” he noted.

“We must resist the urge to draw lines, and instead focus on our commonalities, and find ways to make space for one another,” he added, noting that this is how the Government has dealt with sensitive issues including allowing nurses to wear the tudung and repealing Section 377A.

Mr Wong also spoke of the consensus generated by the Forward Singapore exercise, which was led by the PAP’s fourth-generation leadership team and culminated in a report released in October. This report is more than a policy document and represents a shared vision and roadmap for Singapore’s future, Mr Wong said.

Mr Wong reiterated that he did not assume that the PAP would win the next general election convincingly, or even win it outright.