Cabinet reshuffle on the cards after PM Lee unveils handover timeline: Political analysts

SINGAPORE – Now that it has been announced that Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will take over the reins ahead of the next polls, the next milestone to expect is Cabinet movements, said political observers.

When this happens, DPM Wong will likely play a key role in the decision-making, they added.

The announcement by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday answered a key question many have been asking: When will DPM Wong and his fourth-generation (4G) leadership team take over?

At the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) convention, PM Lee said he would hand over the baton by the party’s 70th anniversary, which falls on Nov 21, 2024.

Political observer and former nominated MP Zulkifli Baharudin told The Straits Times that he expects a reshuffle “sooner rather than later”. “The starting gun has been fired, you’ve got to start running,” he said.

Explaining his thinking, Mr Zulkifli said the 4G leadership will need enough time and exposure to win the confidence of Singaporeans. It will also need enough experience to anchor group representation constituencies, especially those that are expected to see a tough fight in the next general election, like Marine Parade and West Coast.

The election has to be held by November 2025.

Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan said the reshuffle could happen even before the end of 2023, with no more movements from then until after the election.

This would give ministers and other key political office holders about a year to roll out policy changes, especially those related to Forward Singapore, he said.

Forward Singapore, a nationwide engagement exercise led by DPM Wong, culminated in a road map for Singapore’s future, the details of which were released in end-October.

On whether the leadership transition announcement has thrown up any clues on when the election may be held, the political pundits concurred that there was no ideal time for this.

Political observer Felix Tan said there is a high chance it could be called in 2024, though the exact dates would still depend on when the handover takes place.

Professor Eugene Tan said an election could be called as early as the first half of 2024 after the Budget, or in the last quarter of the year.

An election held after Budget 2025 cannot be ruled out either, though that would be the last viable window, he added.