‘We’ll never let standards slip, system go corrupt’: PM Lee on need for clean governance

“Singapore is a small place. Our system works,” PM Lee told more than 1,000 PAP members at the party’s biennial convention at the Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“If you do something improper, sooner or later, it will come to light. And when it does, you will be investigated. And if it is proved that you did something wrong, you are out and consequences will follow.”

PM Lee, the secretary-general of the PAP, said this principle applies not just to ministers or party leaders but to every party member, and he cautioned those in attendance against abusing their positions or accepting any favours.

“It’s shameful. It’s wrong.

“Remember, you are a member of the People’s Action Party, and the name of the party says it all – your duty is to serve the people, to act on behalf of the people and never of yourself,” he added, highlighting the need to also keep corrupting influences out of Singapore.

“Our integrity and honesty must never be compromised, and only in that way can we do justice and uphold the trust that Singaporeans have given us,” PM Lee said.

He pointed to a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau investigation into a minister – a veiled reference to the ongoing probe into Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who has been put on leave of absence.

“It’s not always so easy to do. However strict our discipline, however zealous our enforcement – human nature being what it is – somewhere, sometime, someone will be tempted and will go astray,” he said.

The Prime Minister added: “It is particularly when we are tested that we must prove our mettle, put our principles into action, regardless of the embarrassment or political cost.”

He urged PAP members to show Singaporeans and the world that the party’s standards remain “as high as ever”.

PM Lee also referred to the sprawling $2.8 billion money laundering case – believed to be among the world’s largest – in which nine men and a woman were arrested and charged with offences including money laundering, forgery and resisting arrest.