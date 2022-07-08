Covid-19 disruptions, kid-talk and SAF Day: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, the Covid-19 wave is back, with several MPs testing positive and missing events. Some politicians also shared pictures of their younger selves to mark SAF Day while others show that being an MP is no child's play.

Look out for the latest edition of the series every Friday, and check out past ones here.

Missed engagements and mobile vaccinations

As Singapore's daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 12,000 mark this week - fuelled by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants - several politicians became part of the statistics.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin was among them, and said on Monday (July 4) that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result, he had to miss this week's Parliament sitting, and could not host his Malaysian counterpart, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun, and his delegation when they visited Parliament House on Tuesday.

But perhaps the biggest loss was not being able to attend his daughter's commencement ceremony as she graduated from the National University of Singapore.

"Sadly have to miss this event!!" Mr Tan said, followed by a teary-eyed emoji.

"Already missed my son's OCS (Officer Cadet School) commissioning... and now this… Stars aren't aligned," he said on Facebook.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who also had the bug, had to sit out the Disability Sports Awards on Wednesday.

Mr Tong said he elected to stay away from the ceremony despite having passed the seven-day period since he first tested positive in an abundance of caution.

"I decided to stay away, given that many athletes are training, and will be travelling to Asean Para Games shortly," he said.

Amid the current Omicron wave, MPs like Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC), Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) and Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) went around this week to remind residents to get boosted.