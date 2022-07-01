ST contest: Can you spot all 55 things about NS in the illustration?

For 55 years, National Service (NS) has been a rite of passage for Singaporean males. And as many things about NS - from training to standards of regimentation - evolved, more than a million male Singaporeans and permanent residents have served.

While some serve in the armed forces and others in the police or civil defence, they all share several indelible milestones during their two-year stints.

This includes the first powder bath, the unique sense of freedom on the first book out (to leave camp), countless hours spent polishing one's bunk - and boots - and reclaiming one's pink IC upon ORD (operationally ready date).

For every Singaporean son who has donned the uniform and served his nation, regardless of generation or background, memories from NS will always stick, just like that stubborn carbon stain to his rifle.

To commemorate NS55, The Straits Times Art Department has illustrated a cartoon for The Straits Times (ST) NS55 contest.

Participants who have the print copy need to spot, circle and number all 55 items in the illustration.

For online users, they need to download the illustration - click on the PDF file below - before doing the same.