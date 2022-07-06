Singapore riding current Covid-19 wave without heightened measures: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Although Singapore is dealing with a wave of Covid-19 infections, it has not introduced heightened measures for the first time despite a spike in cases.

This means healthcare workers have primarily shouldered the burden, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday (July 6) as he recognised and thanked the efforts of nurses at the Nurses' Merit Award event held at Suntec.

"The only thing that we have implemented is for you to wear your masks indoors...we are still vaccinating but our coverage is already very high," said Mr Ong.

He stressed that this current wave is an important juncture in Singapore's journey towards living with Covid-19.

"In this Omicron wave, by and large the burden falls on our hospitals, nurses and our medical personnel.

"I hope we all remember who is carrying that burden as the rest of Singapore go about their lives normally," Mr Ong said.

"I believe there are good reasons, looking at the numbers, that the trajectory of the wave has almost peaked or is at its peak. I really hope from here, things will get better."

Mr Ong presented a total of 125 nurses with the Nurses' Merit Award.

It is given to nurses who displayed noteworthy and exceptional performance, participated in professional development, and contributed to raising the nursing profession.

Winners were given a medal to be worn as part of the nurse's uniform and $1,000 in cash.

Principal nurse Sreevidya Jayacopalan, 37, was among the recipients.

The mother of three, who clocks nine hours of shift work a day, often returns home to her young children sleeping.

But she still did not hesitate to volunteer and join a medical team which worked at a migrant worker facility, where she learnt to perform swab tests at the height of the pandemic.