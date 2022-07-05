12,784 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, highest since March 22

SINGAPORE - There were 12,784 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore on Tuesday (July 5), about double the 5,946 cases on Monday.

It also exceeded the 11,504 cases recorded last Tuesday (June 28), which had been the highest daily number of infections since March 22, when it was over 13,000.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend when more people are out in various social settings.

The week-on-week infection ratio dropped to 1.34 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported in an update on its website, from 1.45 on Monday.

Last Tuesday's ratio was 1.62.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over that of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.