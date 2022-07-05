Curbs on hospital and residential care home visits as Covid-19 cases rise: MOH

SINGAPORE - There will be limits on the number of visitors at all hospital wards and residential care homes for a month starting Thursday (July 7).

The move is to protect healthcare workers and the vulnerable as the number of Covid-19 cases rise in Singapore, the Health Ministry (MOH) said.

In a statement on Tuesday (July 5), MOH said the adjustment to visitor numbers will take place over a period of four weeks until Aug 3.

All patients will be allowed two pre-designated visitors for the duration of their admission, and only one visitor may be allowed at the bedside at any one time.

Critically ill patients will be allowed up to five pre-designated visitors, and two visitors may be allowed at the bedside at any one time, MOH said.

The visit duration will be limited to 30 minutes. In exceptional situations, such as for critically ill patients, paediatric patients, birthing or post-partum mothers, and for patients requiring additional care support, visitors may be allowed to stay beyond 30 minutes on a case-by-case basis at the hospitals' discretion, it added.

All visitors are to ensure that they are well and are strongly encouraged to test themselves with an antigen rapid test or ART on the day of the visit.

Hospitals have the discretion to impose stricter visitor limits or testing requirements for visitors of vulnerable or unvaccinated patients.

Visitors are reminded not to eat or drink in the hospital wards or use the toilets designated for patients in the wards.

They should also avoid sitting on patients' beds, MOH said.