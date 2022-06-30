Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe

More Covid-19 infections are being reported and the number is expected to continue to increase as Singapore rides yet another coronavirus wave.

The Straits Times looks at the new Omicron sub-variants driving current infections, and suggests how you can protect yourself.

What is known about the Omicron sub-variants

• BA.4 and BA.5 were first identified in South Africa early this year but are spreading across the world, especially in the United States and Europe.

• They carry mutations in the virus’ spike protein that may affect its ability to latch on to host cells and evade immune response.

• About 45% of Covid-19 cases in the community in the past week were cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants, up from 30% the week before.

• Studies show they are better at infecting vaccinated people than earlier Omicron sub-variants, and may spread faster.

• Data currently shows they do not result in more severe outcomes than the earlier Omicron strains.

• Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax are testing versions of their vaccines to combat the new sub-variants.