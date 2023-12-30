Checks and balances needed to ensure Government accountability: Pritam

SINGAPORE - The Workers’ Party has used its place in Parliament to engage the Government on matters of public interest.

And it has looked closely at what is done because such checks are important to avoid potential issues and ensure accountability.

These were the main thrusts of the New Year message issued by party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh in a Facebook post on Dec 30.

He also recounted some of the party’s contributions to the country in 2023.

Mr Singh said: “The Workers’ Party firmly believes that implementing robust checks and balances across all our institutions, including the highest echelons of government, is crucial to prevent potential issues and ensure accountability.

“To this end, we have used our platform in Parliament to engage the Government on matters of public interest, scrutinising its actions and ensuring the government is answerable for its decisions.”

But Mr Singh noted that the view that political checks and balances are good for Singapore does not seem to be shared by the current Government.

He referred to the address made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the ruling People’s Action Party’s convention in November, where PM Lee had said that having more opposition MPs did not necessarily make for a better government.

Said Mr Singh: “The Workers’ Party firmly believes that a vibrant democracy thrives on the diversity of voices and ideas. Through constructive debates and diligent responsiveness to inquiries, this diversity can contribute to increased clarity and, ultimately, result in improved policy outcomes that benefit our people.”

The secretary-general of WP pointed out that the party had raised two full motions in Parliament in 2023.

One was in July on re-imagining sporting success in Singapore, and the other in November on how structural reforms were needed to address cost of living pressures.

In February, the WP also called on the Government to do more to meet demands for affordable and accessible housing.

Recounting the impact the party made in 2023, Mr Singh said that the Government has started to look at some of WP’s proposals made over the years, giving four examples.

Temporary financial help for retrenched workers was announced at PM Lee’s 2023 National Rally speech. Those who lose their jobs will get assistance so they can focus on upgrading their skills for better long-term employment.

Mr Singh said WP raised the issue in 2016, in 2020, and during the Budget 2023 debate.

In 2024, the Ministry for National Development will pilot long-stay serviced apartments to support those who need to rent a flat. Mr Singh said WP MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) had, in 2021, said the shortage of rental flats was a key problem in the housing market.