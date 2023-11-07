Parents will be allowed to register name of their stillborn child under new Bill

SINGAPORE - Parents will be allowed to register the name of their stillborn child, and the definition of a stillborn child will be changed, under a new Bill introduced in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 7).

Under the Stillbirths and Births (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, stillbirths will refer to the death of a baby after the 24th week of pregnancy, up from after the 22nd week now.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling introduced the Bill, which amends existing laws, in Parliament.

Currently, parents cannot register the name of their stillborn child in the stillbirth certificate under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act 2021. This Act governs the registration of births, deaths and stillbirths.

But the move to allow the registration of a name comes as the authorities recognise that this may help some grieving parents.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said: “This is in recognition that stillbirths are similar to the loss of any child, which can be a painful experience for parents, and the official naming of a stillborn child may help some bereaved parents.”

The new Bill will introduce new provisions in the Registration of Births and Deaths Act 2021 to enable parents to officially register a name for their child within a year of the stillbirth.

An MHA spokesman told The Straits Times (ST) that they estimate the system changes required to allow for the official registration of names of stillborn children may be ready in about two years’ time.

This is because enhancements to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) systems are needed to effect that change, and the ICA has other more pressing system enhancements to make, the MHA spokesman said.

In a parliamentary reply in September 2022, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam explained why the current stillbirth certificate does not allow for the name of the stillborn child to be registered.

This is because the names of stillborn children, like in abortions, are not required for the Government to administer public policies and programmes.

Mr Shanmugam said another reason for this is that the registration processes can be fully automated, without the parents having to act to register their stillborn child’s details.

He said: “This is to alleviate any administrative burden while they may still be grieving.”

He was responding to Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim who asked if the new digital birth certificates will allow for the registration of the stillborn child’s name. Digital birth and death certificates were introduced in 2022, in place of physical hard copies.